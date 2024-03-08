Spokesperson of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lior Haiat responded Friday to the inauguration of a new maritime corridor connecting Cyprus to Gaza.

The corridor, announced earlier this year, could begin operations this weekend.

"Israel welcomes the inauguration of the maritime corridor from Cyprus to the Gaza Strip," Haiat wrote. "The Cypriot initiative will allow the increase of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, after security checks are carried out in accordance with Israeli standards."

"Israel will continue to facilitate the transfer of humanitarian aid to the residents of the Gaza Strip in accordance with the rules of war and in coordination with the United States and our allies around the world."

He stressed, "We will continue the fight against Hamas — an organization that calls for the destruction of the State of Israel and carried out the 7 October massacre — until its elimination and the return of all the hostages."

"It is very important that additional countries join the Cypriot initiative and the international effort to transfer aid."