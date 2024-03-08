Lawyers for the administrative detainee Ariel Danino claim that ISA coordinators visited him during his nearly four months in Dekel Prison.

They claim that Danino was taken out of his cell and told that his lawyers had come to see him, only for him to discover that he was speaking to two ISA coordinators. He claims that they threatened him to secure his cooperation.

The visit from ISA personnel was carried out as part of a hearing in a Lod court, scheduled for the next week, regarding his detention. Attorney Adi Kedar from the Honenu legal aid organization demanded that he be released, along with other administrative detainees, due to the release of approximately sixty Arab administrative detainees who had been released due to overcrowding.

Security officials entirely rejected the claim and clarified that the ISA had received a request to find an alternative solution for his detention. As part of handling the request, the prison coordinator visited Danino to speak with him and assess the threat he posed. According to the officials, he refused to speak with the coordinator in the meeting was canceled.

Attorney Kedar commented: “After a surprising release of Hamas terrorists as a goodwill gesture for Ramadan, they claim overcrowding and other inventions. I have filed a request in the name of other administrative detainees asking that they be urgently ordered released, and the court set a date to deliberate on the matter. The ISA has thus far refused to address the problem of releasing terrorists and made the surprising decision to visit the prison where Danino is held and attempted, in the guise of a meeting with attorneys, to remove him from his cell and convince him to talk with them. He was angry at the pretense and demanded to speak with a real lawyer, at which point the ISA personnel left.”

“This is underhanded behavior which shows an attempt to create a positive appearance and give the ISA the upper hand over Danino before our court hearing. This is an impossible situation in which he and two other Jews are in administrative detention, while dangerous terrorists are being released as a gesture of goodwill of some kind or another. We see this as extremely serious and will bring this up in court.”