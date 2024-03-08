The genetic parents of Sophia, an infant who was born following an IVF mixup in 2022, have been located.

Sophia's parents underwent fertility treatments at Assuta Hospital in Rishon Lezion, and then underwent genetic testing following indications that Sophia had a congenital abnormality. The tests revealed that Sophia was not genetically related to either of her parents, prompting an investigation into the facility's procedures and a pause on fertility treatments conducted there.

Multiple couples believed to have a high chance of being genetically related to Sophia demanded genetic testing, which the court approved. The couple who were at the time believed to have the highest chance of being Sophia's genetic parents were ultimately found not to be related to her. That couple had insisted that they would fight to immediately remove Sophia from her birth mother's care following the birth itself.

The court later rejected demands for Sophia to be appointed an independent guardian upon birth.

Sophia was born and named by the woman who had risked her own life to undergo an operation to save Sophia, and by the woman's husband. They were soon named Sophia's legal parents by the court.

One month later, a Health Ministry report indicated that one couple had a high likelihood of having a genetic relationship to Sophia.

In August 2023, the court approved genetic testing for one additional couple deemed to have a four-times higher likelihood of a genetic relationship with Sophia than the other couples., with the provision that such testing would serve to provide Sophia with genetic and medical history in the future, and with the belief that every child deserves to know where he or she comes from.

The test results arrived a few months ago, but the Rishon Lezion Family Court lifted a gag order only on Thursday.

The genetic parents are the couple who Israel's Health Ministry named as the most likely to have a genetic relationship with her. The couple turned to the court requesting to conduct genetic testing, and received approval to do so, revealing their genetic relationship to Sophia.

The couple now intends to fight to remove Sophia from her parents' care and raise her themselves. However, her parents have announced that they do not intend to give her up.