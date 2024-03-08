The Commanding Officer of the Southern Command, MG Yaron Finkelman, presented on Tuesday to the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, the findings of the command review regarding the sequence of events during the humanitarian operation to bring aid convoys into the northern Gaza Strip on the night of February 29, 2024.

The command review found that IDF troops did not fire at the humanitarian convoy , but did fire at a number of suspects who approached the nearby forces and posed a threat to them.

The command review reveals that while the trucks were traveling toward the distribution centers, a crowd of about 12,000 Gazans gathered around them and looted the equipment they were transporting. During the course of the looting, incidents of significant harm to civilians occurred from the stampede and people being run over by the trucks.

In addition, during the incidents of crowding, dozens of Gazans advanced towards nearby IDF troops, up to several meters from them, and thereby posed a real threat to the forces at that point. At this stage, the forces fired cautionary fire in order to distance the suspects. As the suspects continued to advance toward them, the troops fired precisely toward a number of the suspects to remove the threat.

The incident will continue to be examined by the Fact Finding and Assessment Mechanism (FFAM)- an independent examination body, responsible for examining exceptional incident that occurred during the fighting. The FFAM will independently examine the incident and the findings, and will formulate its conclusions regarding the incident.

"The IDF places great importance to the humanitarian efforts, and makes many efforts to facilitate humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and to improve the existing mechanisms," an IDF source said.