In this week's Jerusalem Lights podcast, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman are joined by long-time friend Mrs. Yocheved Woodward.

She shares the inspiring story of her life-long devotion to G-d, which led to her departure from Christianity, through the stages that ultimately led to her Orthodox conversion to Judaism and Aliyah to Israel, where together with her dedicated husband, she makes her home in the Golan Heights and serves G-d every day with all her heart.