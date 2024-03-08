Two Jewish students on Thursday filed a federal lawsuit against the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), accusing the university of allowing antisemitism on campus that has resulted in them being intimidated, harassed and assaulted, The Associated Press reported.

The lawsuit mirrors similar legal actions filed since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, including at Columbia University, New York University, Harvard University and University of Pennsylvania.

In the MIT lawsuit, the students and StandWithUs Center for Legal Justice accuse the university of approving antisemitic activities on campus and tolerating discrimination and harassment against Jewish students and faculty.

“As a result of MIT’s blatant and intentional disregard for its legal and contractual obligations to its students, plaintiffs and other students have suffered injury to themselves and their educational experience,” the lawsuit alleges, according to AP.

“Jewish and Israeli students at MIT have felt unsafe attending classes, have in some instances deferred graduation dates or exams, and some professors have left the university.”

A statement from MIT said the university does not typically comment on pending litigation.

“Generally, we’d note MIT has established processes in place to address concerns of discrimination and harassment,” the statement said.

MIT, like other universities in the US, has come under fire for a spike in incidents of antisemitism on its campus in the wake of the war against Hamas.

In November, Jewish students at MIT said members of a pro-Palestinian Arab group, Coalition Against Apartheid, physically prevented them from attending classes.

MIT last month suspended Coalition Against Apartheid, citing unsanctioned demonstrations it held on campus.

In January, group of Jewish alumni of MIT launched a campaign to withhold donations until the administration cracks down more forcefully on manifestations of antisemitism on campus.

The campaign organizers, a group called MIT Jewish Alumni Alliance (MITJAA), are urging Jewish graduates and their allies to reduce their annual gift to their alma mater to a token $1.

Matt Handel, a founding member of MITJAA, said he drew inspiration from the resignations of Harvard President Claudine Gay and Penn President Elizabeth Magill over responses to antisemitism on their respective campuses.

Both Gay and Magill came under fire following their disastrous testimony at a congressional hearing on campus antisemitism in December.

MIT President Sally Kornbluth testified at the same hearing but has thus far emerged relatively unscathed, with MIT's governing board expressing its firm support for her.