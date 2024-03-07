On March 7, 2024, the Permanent Mission of Israel to the United Nations held a screening of the documentary #NOVA at Temple Emanu-El in New York. The film, by YES Studios, is about the massacre that took place at the Nova music festival in Reim on October 7.

The event was attended by dozens of UN ambassadors and senior diplomats including from the United States, Austria, Singapore, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Hungary, Greece, Ireland, as well as consuls general from the Czech Republic, Austria and Poland, along with approximately a thousand spectators from the Jewish community in New York.

The event was opened by Israel's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Jonathan Miller. After the screening, a panel was held with the filmmaker Dan Pe’er, and Reserve Colonel Eran Massas, who was among the first to arrive at the scene of the massacre at the party. The panel was moderated by journalist Yuna Leibzon.

Ambassador Miller said, "Imagine a beautiful morning and beautiful people dancing and celebrating life and peace when suddenly in one moment, the morning turns into horror. The celebrants at the party were murdered and their bodies butchered by the evil murderous terrorist organization Hamas. With the publication of the UN mission report on crimes of sexual violence committed by Hamas, we received a reminder to continue telling the story of the victims and to continue fighting for them. This is a war that we must all win. Israel will continue to act until Hamas is defeated and the hostages are returned."

In the panel held after the screening, Dan Pe’er shared about the process of making the film and Lt. Col. Masses told about the moments when he first arrived at the scene of the massacre. Lt. Col. Masses asked the audience to close their eyes and said, "I want to tell you about "The Girl in Green." She was one of the first I came to. When I saw her, I thought of my daughter. She had a green shirt and black tights and it was clear that she had been raped before she was murdered. She just wanted to go to the party and enjoy life. The girl in green was the girl of all of us."