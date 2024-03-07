Former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert questioned whether Israel should operate in Rafah, the last Hamas stronghold in southern Gaza.

In an interview with the WION news channel, Olmert said that he doubts whether such an operation serves the strategic and security interests of the State of Israel, because the price in soldiers' lives could be high and it could jeopardize Israel's relations with Egypt.

He added that he believes that the release of the Israeli hostages held by Hamas must be the top priority, and Israel must agree to Hamas' terms - including a long-term ceasefire. According to Olmert, the alternative is the return of the hostages in coffins.

"In any case, we already defeated them. They are beaten. They are bleeding. Many of their bunkers, command posts, launching positions and fighters have been destroyed. According to our estimate, more than 10,000 Hamas fighters have been killed. This is an unimaginable military achievement. I believe that we can at this point what we should do is declare that we have won, and we can bring the campaign to an end if this results in saving the lives of the hostages," he concluded.