רמי דוידיאן וחתנו מברכים 'הגומל' בכותל המערבי הקרן למורשת הכותל המערבי

This morning, the 'Hagomel' blessing ceremony was held at the Western Wall Plaza, recited by young survivors rescued by the heroes Rami Davidian and his son-in-law Oren Laufer from the horrific massacre on the seventh of October, Simchat Torah, at the Nova music festival.

The amazing story of Rami began when, on the morning of the 7th of October, he received a call from a friend asking him to rescue one of the youngsters who participated in the party held in the area. With determination, Rami went to the party area, only to witness the dimensions of the disaster. Amidst missile attacks and heavy gunfire from terrorists, Oren, his son-in-law, joined him, and together they gathered young men and women hiding on the sides of the roads and within the party area, rescuing dozens to a protected area far from the massacre sites. Real heroes indeed.

The survivors were greeted by the rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, along with the director of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, Mordechai (Suli) Eliav, who accompanied them during the 'Hagomel' blessing ceremony and offered a prayer for the swift return and well-being of the hostages, and for the well-being of the soldiers.

The climax of the event and the emotional closure came when Rami and Oren, along with the survivors and their parents, friends, and families, recited the 'Hagomel' blessing and said the 'Psalm of Thanksgiving' for the lives they received as a gift.

At the end of the ceremony, they toured various sites in the Western Wall Tunnels and saw the new exhibit 'Heaven's Gate', which is set to open soon to the general public.

Rami Davidian: For us, this marks the closure to thank the Almighty here for the miracle of being here and for the privilege of saving many youths.