US Ambassador to Israel Jacob Lew today (Thursday) addressed the annual Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) conference, which was held in the wake of the Hamas massacre of October 7.

The ambassador expressed optimism on the negotiations on a possible hostage and ceasefire deal that the Biden Administration has been pushing for. "I think if you look at the hostage negotiations, I think it's a mistake to think they're over. There are still conversations going on, there's still back and forth, the differences are being narrowed."

"It's not yet an agreement," he admitted. "Everyone's looking toward Ramadan, which is coming close. I can't tell you that it will be successful, but it's not yet the case that it's broken down."

"These people's lives matter, and if that was it, we should do everything he can to get them home," he said, referring to the Israeli hostages held by Hamas. "But it's also a hugely important strategic issue."

According to Lew, "it's going to be hard for the healing to begin as long as the hostage crisis is still ongoing."