An extensive search and rescue effort is underway following new developments in the disappearance of 31-year-old Yoram Fliter, last seen near Beit Shemesh.

Fliter rushed south on October 7th to volunteer in the aftermath of the Hamas invasion. He has not been heard from since. Yesterday, his car was located on Route 375, near Beit Shemesh.

Members of the family claim that the authorities are not attributing sufficient importance to the search, and claim that they are currently carrying on the search with only the help of family, friends, and the Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in working dogs.

Despite this, the search effort has been expanded to include off-road vehicles, working dogs, drones, and the use of specialized incident management software.

IDU director Yekutiel Ben-Yaakov commented: ''It is extremely concerning that people in this state can vanish as if the earth had swallowed them. Any piece of information could lead to a breakthrough. We urge the public to share his picture on social media and report any information they have on him to our hotline at 0544876709.”