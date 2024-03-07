Ayelet* is a mother of 7 who’s campaigning to make sure the Jerusalem organization Chasdei Avraham Yaakov doesn’t close down. Chasdei Avraham Yaakov provides food baskets and financial assistance to hundreds of Jerusalem families on the poverty line, but shared that they are low on funds and may be forced to close.

Ayelet* shared her personal story with the public to spread awareness of the organization's power.

“We were struggling badly. We couldn’t afford even basic groceries, and my kids weren’t getting nutritious food. I had no choice but to go to a soup kitchen to get food for my family, but it felt extremely degrading. Since we started receiving from CAY, I’ve had food to feed my children, and funds to pay for essentials. I now have the dignity of feeding my family from my own kitchen.

When I heard that they were so short of funds that they might have to stop operating, my heart dropped. My children will go hungry without them. But I decided I have to do something, and I’m on a mission to spread awareness of their work and power, and appeal to the public to stop the collapse of this vital Jerusalem organization. They need contributions from the public to keep going.”

Families in Jerusalem are going hungry, and Chasdei Avraham Yaakov can’t operate without help from the public. Readers can sponsor a family's weekly basket of fruit and veg, produce, and poultry, ensuring that the organization won’t collapse.

