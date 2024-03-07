The Israeli government has officially canceled the appointment of former Maaleh Adumim mayor Benny Kashriel to the position of Ambassador to Italy, due to Italy's opposition to the appointment, Ynet reported.

Kashriel will instead be appointed Israel's Ambassador to Hungary, the report added.

The Foreign Ministry's human resources department on Thursday morning announced that it was looking to fill the position of Foreign Minister to Italy and seeking a candidate among the Ministry's employees.

According to Ynet, the Ministry intends to appoint Kashriel as Ambassador to Hungary, estimating that Hungary, who is one of Israel's only friends in the European Union, is also the only country likely to approve the appointment.

However, such a decision would mean that the Ministry must find a different appointment for diplomat Yoni Feld, who was appointed Ambassador in Budapest in December 2023. Among other possibilities is the option to appoint Feld as an alternative to an ambassador in Rome.

Italy's refusal is reportedly due to Kashriel's background as mayor of a city beyond the "Green Line" and who in the past served as head of the YESHA Council.

Kashriel, formerly mayor of Maaleh Adumim, withdrew his candidacy for the position after being promised a position as ambassador to Italy. Sources involved in the matter said that Kashriel, who already began learning Italian, has suffered an injustice and that the matter was not presented in a transparent fashion.

Kashriel's appointment was made under the previous Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen. Foreign Minister Israel Katz is attempting to resolve the crisis which has been created.

Approximately eight years ago, Brazil refused to appoint Dani Dayan as ambassador, due to his esidence in Judea and Samaria and past experience as YESHA Council chairman.