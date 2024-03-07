חיסול חוליית המחבלים שנעה בגזרת כוחות הנח"ל דובר צה"ל

IDF troops carrying out targeted raids on terrorist infrastructure in the Hamad area of Khan Yunis located a weapons manufacturing facility, explosive devices and military equipment.

The troops also located terror tunnel shafts and dismantled command centers used by terror organizations in the Gaza Strip.

In an operation in the area of Al-Qarara in Khan Yunis, IDF troops identified six armed terrorists entering a military compound containing a launch post. An IDF fighter jet struck the compound and killed the terrorists.

In western Khan Yunis, IDF troops identified a terrorist armed with an RPG entering a compound containing underground infrastructure. An IDF fighter jet struck the terrorist.

During operations in central Gaza, IDF troops killed approximately 10 terrorists over the past day. In one operation, the troops identified a terror cell loading military equipment onto a vehicle near the forces. An IDF aircraft struck the vehicle and equipment, killing a number of terrorists.

Secondary explosions indicated that the vehicle contained numerous weapons.