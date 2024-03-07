The Biden administration may be considering ways to prevent Israel from using US weapons if it attacks densely populated areas near Rafah in southern Gaza, the Washington Post reported.

No decisions have been made regarding potential "conditionality" of using US weapons, the report added.

Martin Indyk, a two-time US ambassador to Israel, told the Post, "Israel should understand that the Biden administration’s level of frustration about mishandling of the humanitarian situation in Gaza has reached the limit. If Israel launches an offensive in Rafah without adequately protecting the displaced civilian population, it may precipitate an unprecedented crisis in US-Israel relations, even involving arms supplies."

Such a step would not be unprecedented: the US issued a similar condition to Ukraine, demanding that long-range US missiles not be used to target Russian territory.

The Biden administration reportedly fears that Israel's plan for evacuating Rafah's civilian population is not viable and will worsen the humanitarian situation in Gaza but not promise an end to the war.

The Post also noted that the Biden administration is considering its next steps if Hamas refuses to agree to a ceasefire deal before the start of Ramadan next week. One potential option would be to pressure Qatar to expel Hamas terrorists from its territory unless they can persuade their colleagues to agree to release the Israeli hostages.