Following over a week of sunny, warm weather, Israelis can look ahead to days of rain - with the sun coming out only next week.

Thursday's weather will be partly cloudy or cloudy, and temperatures will drop to below seasonal average. In northern and central Israel, there may be intermittent local rainfall.

Friday will be partly cloudy, with a slight rise in temperatures. In northern and central Israel, there may be light local rainfall.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, with light local rainfall in northern and central Israel.

Sunday will be partly cloudy, with a chance of showers in northern and central Israel.

Monday will be clear, with a slight rise in temperatures.