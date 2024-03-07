Hamas' new demand in the negotiations on a hostage release deal is that Israel will not have the power to veto the terrorist organization's demand that terrorists who are Israeli citizens and residents of eastern Jerusalem be released as part of the deal, Kan 11 News reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, by making this demand, the organization is trying to link itself with Israeli citizens, something that is viewed by Israel as very problematic and makes it difficult for its representatives in the talks being held in Cairo.

Despite the difficulties, it is believed that Israel will likely be able to agree to the release of terrorists living in the eastern part of the capital and who carry a blue ID card, because they are not defined as Israeli citizens.

The War Cabinet is expected to meet on Thursday against the background of the impasse in the negotiations and ahead of the month of Ramadan that will begin next week.