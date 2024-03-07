The members of the Knesset Subcommittee for Foreign Policy and Public Diplomacy were informed that almost all 12 of the UNRWA employees who are known to have participated in the Hamas massacre on October 7 have since died, Reshet Bet radio reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, this is contrary to comments made by UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini, who said after the involvement of the UNRWA employees in the massacre was exposed that the matter will be investigated and that criminal and legal proceedings will be taken against the employees who took part in the massacre.

However, IDF representatives informed the members of the subcommittee during a closed hearing that there is almost no one to arrest and put on trial, since most of the UNRWA workers who participated in the massacre are no longer alive.

At the end of January, Israel presented evidence that 12 UNRWA employees were involved in the October 7 attacks. It was already known then that several of them were eliminated by the security forces after the massacre.

The Israeli announcement resulted in the United States and a host of other countries announcing they were temporarily pausing funding for UNRWA.

Lazzarini has resisted Israel’s calls for him to step down and has instead continued to level accusations as Israel.

Recently, he accused Israel of aiming to “destroy” the organization, telling a Swiss newspaper that Israel has a “long-term political goal” of eliminating UNRWA.