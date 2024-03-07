The Hadash Party on Wednesday morning shared a tweet showing a cartoon in which an American figure is seen with one hand providing humanitarian aid to citizens in Gaza, while its other hand funds the killing of babies.

The American figure is seen in the cartoon holding a bottle of milk in one hand and feeding a baby. In its other hand, there is an "Israeli missile" with a Star of David symbol on it. The missile hits the Gazan baby who is covered in blood - and kills him.

MK Sharren Haskel (National Unity Party) called on Hadash to remove the post and apologize. "I demand that the antisemitic and false cartoon be removed. It is not appropriate for a party that shares enemy propaganda to receive funding from the State of Israel."

Yisrael Beytenu Party chairman Avigdor Liberman said, "The fact that the Hadash party retweeted a cartoon of a Gazan baby being covered in blood because of an Israeli missile funded by the US, only proves that not only Ofer Cassif is a supporter of terrorism, but that all the MKs of Hadash are just like him - supporters of terrorism who serve as representatives of all the terrorists in the Israeli Knesset."

Cassif, the sole Jewish representative in the predominantly Arab Hadash Party, has repeatedly drawn criticism for his anti-Israel statements, including comparisons of Israeli leaders and even the State of Israel to the Nazi party and Nazi-era Germany.

Most recently he came under after he signed a petition supporting the South African case against Israel at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

However, a motion to dismiss him from the Knesset failed to pass due to the fact that such a move requires a minimum of 90 votes, while only 85 MKs voted in favor.

The chairman of Hadash, Ayman Odeh, has also been criticized for anti-Israel statements and actions. In one incident, he called on young Arabs not to enlist in the "occupation army". Following backlash, he claimed his remarks were mistranslated.

Odeh announced last year that he would step down from politics before the next Knesset election.