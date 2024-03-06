Following talks and international pressure, mainly from the US and Egypt, a direct humanitarian route from Israel to the northern Gaza Strip is due open this weekend, Kan News reported.

This is a humanitarian route that has been paved over the past two weeks and is expected to be completed soon. It leaves Israeli territory and moves west to the sea, and the Nahal Brigade will be responsible for securing it.

The route will pass near Juhor ad-Dik, where trucks will enter Gaza after being checked at the Kerem Shalom crossing.

Two Israeli sources told NBC News that "the IDF is working on plans to open a new crossing into Gaza through which humanitarian aid will enter, but the plans have not been finalized."