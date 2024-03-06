יוכבד גולד צביקה בלומשטיין

Yocheved Gold returned to her home in Kibbutz Sa'ad, four months after she was evacuated due to the start of the war between the Hamas terrorist organization and the State of Israel.

Yocheved, who is 100-years-old, is the sister of the late Rabbi Yehoshua Neuwirth.

Yehezkel Blumstein described her story: "On October 7, she was in the Kibbutz safe room for 30 hours. Today she returned home to Kibbutz Sa'ad in the Gaza envelope after nearly five months in a hotel at the Dead Sea. Her late husband Shmuel was the security officer for Kibbutz Sa'ad during the War of Independence."

According to him, "In 1936, when she was 12-years-old, she went to the Berlin Olympics as a curious child, they gave her and the children there flowers to hand to Hitler as he entered, she stood with the flower in her hand and when Hitler passed by they looked into each other's eyes, Yocheved says that she was frightened and turned around and ran home."

"Today is it possible to meet a Jew who looked satan himself, Hitler, in the eye and had the privilege of immigrating to the Land of Israel to be one of the founders of Kibbutz Sa'ad before the establishment of the state, to see many descendants and to raise a glorious family," he said.