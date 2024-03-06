Jewish teachers at a Brooklyn high school have faced repeated antisemitic harassment from a contingent of students, culminating in emails to the teachers calling for the genocide of the Jewish people, the New York Post reported.

The emails, sent from an address called 'killalljewsnow,' stated, “All Jews need to be exterminated. Their doors kicked in in the middle of the night. A bullet put in each of their heads.”

It continued, "Jews deserve no sympathy. They are the enemy of all mankind and there is no reconciling that."

A Jewish history teacher at Origins High School in Sheepshead Bay was named in the email. The teacher told the Post that she felt very frightened and now has security protecting her 24/7.

The Origins school has been the site of repeated antisemitic incidents in recent months. In one instance, a student put on a Hitler mustache and walked through the school halls chanting "Death to Israel."

In another, a student called a Jewish teacher a "dirty Jew" and said that he wished she had been killed during the Holocaust.

Teachers have reported receiving death threats, and students have reported hearing "Free Palestine" chanted through the halls.

Several students at the high school told the Post that the antisemitic incidents are the work of a small cohort of "racist" students who threaten everyone they come across, not just Jews.

The father of a Jewish student said that his son had been harassed multiple times for being Jewish.

"Since he came to this school [the other students] keep saying to him, ‘Hamas, Hamas, Hamas.’ They said to my son that he’s a Jew bastard," the father told the Post.

Origins is not the first school in New York City to be rocked by an antisemitism scandal following the Hamas massacre of October 7.

In November, several hundred students in a Queens high school caused several hours of violent rioting in protest against a teacher who attended a pro-Israel protest. The teacher in question was forced to take shelter in a locked office as the mob attempted to force entry into her classroom.

The teacher was photographed at a rally holding a sign reading "I stand with Israel."

“Everyone was yelling ‘Free Palestine!’” a senior said. “Everyone was screaming ‘[The teacher] needs to go!’” a ninth-grader added.

School administrators and the NYPD, which responded to the school at about 11:20 am, got wind of their plans just in time to rush the teacher into an office and lock the door, another educator said.

Students recorded the riot and set it to Arabic music and anti-Israel captions, and added slurs against the teacher. Parts of the school were vandalized as well.