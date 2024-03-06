Zvi Tal, 64, from Ramat Shlomo, who was moderately wounded in the stabbing attack in Neve Yaakov, a residential neighborhood in northern Jerusalem, recounted the incident from his bed at Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital in the capital.

"This morning I was waiting for a bus on the way to the Atarot industrial zone. A youngster was standing behind me at the bus stop. I saw him there, but didn't pay attention to what he was doing. Suddenly I felt a hard blow to my back, as if someone was hitting me," he said.

"At first I didn't realize it was a knife. Only after I saw him run away, I turned around and saw a knife sticking out of my back," Tal added.

Tzvi Tal Courtesy

The terrorist who stabbed Tal is a 14-year-old resident of Kafr 'Aqab in north Jerusalem. He was located shortly after the attack a few hundred meters away and was arrested.

Jerusalem District police detained another 14-year-old suspect from Kafr 'Aqab for interrogation. Even though the terrorist carried out the attack on his own, the police are examining his possible connection and involvement with the terrorist.