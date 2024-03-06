Minister Miri Regev, who is charged with organizing the Independence Day celebrations and torch-lighting ceremonies for Israel's 76th Independence Day, has announced that due to the war with Gaza, there will be no fireworks at the official Independence Day celebrations.

"In another two-and-a-half months, we will mark the State of Israel's 76th Independence Day," she said. "Every year, we conclude the torch-lighting ceremony with a fireworks show. But this year, unfortunately, in light of the events of October 7 and the war which is still at its peak, we are adapting the ceremony's schedule."

"I call on all the local authority heads to join this decision and also avoid the fireworks shows during the Independence Day events," she concluded.

Last year, Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman called on the heads of local authorities to refrain from launching fireworks on the eve of Independence Day.

"The fireworks create significant noise nuisances," she wrote at the time. "They harm public health and provoke negative reactions among those suffering from PTSD."