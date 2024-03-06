Jeffrey Ludwigis a prolific online writer dealing with social, political, religious, and economic issues, and the author of four books available on amazon.com. He is a Harvard Master Teacher, and served as Editor of the International Trade Alert, a leading export-import publication.

A recent article by Jonathan Tobin discusses Benny Gantz meeting with the Biden administration without the express endorsement of said meeting by PM Benjamin Netanyahu. The article by Tobin seems to be against the meeting, but does not go as far as this writer would in denouncing such a meeting. Gantz's “meeting” with Biden is more of a vicious betrayal than that depicted by Tobin. It is almost like Brutus participating in the slaying of Caesar when Shakespeare has Caesar sayiing “et tu Brute?!”

Biden is stupid and has the integrity of a tarantula. He has been unfit for office since he was first elected as the youngest Senator in Congress.

Tobin underestimates the dark and evil nature of these meetings and plottings of the Biden administration. Israel is the high ground, the U.S. government is the low ground, and Hamas, the PLO, Fatah, and Qatar, are the lowest ground (below ground and in Hamas' case, literally) in terms of goals and ethics. We can only cry to the great God of the Universe to uphold Israel in the face of so many sinister negotiators and to give her victory over her enemies!!

Biden feels smart compared to Kamala, but he has been an airhead and liar throughout his entire life. In addition to his publicized lying, I saw a portion of his questioning Clarence Thomas before the Senate Judiciary Committee when Thomas was nominated to be a SCUSA justice. Biden kept repeating “you and I both know about this natural law thing….” Thomas during an interview many years later said, “I have no idea what he was talking about…didn’t then and don’t now.”

My criticism of Jonathan Tobin is that he is correct only up to a point. In this recent article as in many articles, he underestimates the evil in the hearts of many of Israel’s “friends” as well as the cosmic significance of these events. Political events in Israel, especially regarding her Arab neighbors and citizens, have a significance that raises questions of good and evil extending beyond the political landscape.

In this regard, Gantz appears to me to be a loose cannon. If he would agree to meet individually with Biden and his team of educated screw-ups (Blinken et al.) this represents a self-centeredness incompatible with the welfare of Israel. Israel is a God-ordained country in a unique sense (there’s a less unique sense in which every country is God-ordained) whether or not any individual leader in Israel or elsewhere acknowledges that.

Unity is crucial especially during crisis, and Israel’s wars are times of crisis. Furthermore, Islamist influence has grown in the West because of immigration policies allowing many more Muslims into Europe and the USA during the past 20+ years. This is a very big problem for Israel because these demonstrations by screaming, aggressive, Allah-centered protestors have an effect. These rowdy hateful demonstrators frighten many people.

During past wars I do not recall so many demonstrations for the Arabs in Europe and the USA as I have seen since Oct 7. So even though polls show 82% of Americans support Israel, the polls do not say and cannot say how deep that “support” is in the minds and hearts of Americans. We know that Americans can sometimes be too sentimental by being what they call “fair.” So even though 82% are pro-Israel in the USA, the majority might buy into the outdated two state “solution” or some other “compromise” with Hamas to prevent further civilian [sic] casualties.

That is why it is so important that the theme of the present war be emphasized as a struggle that is not merely political but a struggle of Good vs. Evil. Having a second Arab state in land now controlled by Israel would amount to enshrining Evil which is metaphysically and theologically unacceptable.

Mr. Tobin’s article emphasizes the political dimensions of having Mr. Gantz visit Washington DC without the endorsement or support of the Prime Minister. But attempts to breed disunity in Israel’s governance is not mainly a matter of political interference as the recent article claims. It is an attempt to interfere with the future and even the destiny of the Jewish State. Under the political guise of trying to mediate some solution to the present conflict that is “more fair,” the Biden administration,with the cooperation of Mr. Gantz, is being two-faced.

This is behavior we see far too often in all sorts of situations. Union leaders say one thing to the corporate negotiators with whom they are dealing, and something else to their membership. Elected representatives of people say one thing to their constituents and something else to the “opposition” behind the closed doors of their offices.

This writer has heard people charged with certain responsibilities complaining that having to deal with those responsibilities in the morning interfered with their morning cup of coffee. There is crassness and lack of integrity and commitment in the “deals” that constitute today's political norms. Many of us have come to the point of accepting these deals and manipulations as normal and “part of the process” of political life and the workplace.

But -when sadistic murder and mayhem have incited unspeakable horrors, is it really time for manipulation and quisling intercessions? Or is it a time to move towards goals consistent with life and righteousness?