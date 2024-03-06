The Jewish community is always looking out for one another, and when a religious girl starts traditional Jewish dating (known by many as shidduchim), the suggestions often come pouring in.

However, there is an unfortunate flip side: When the girl’s family situation is less than ideal, there is sometimes a very different reaction. And for those on the receiving end, the sense of rejection can be heartbreaking.

Dina Rabinowitz is a good, intelligent young lady who lives in Israel. She has all the qualities to be an excellent wife and mother. However, her younger brother Shimon Mordechai is fighting a rare disease, and her mother was recently severely injured in a car accident, leaving the family very much struggling in every way, including financially.

Dina is a great catch. But because her parents have no money, she can’t start the next chapter of her life. And how could her parents marry her off when they can’t even afford a wedding, let alone a dowry?

Dina is heartbroken. And who can blame her?

Funds are being collected to help the Rabinowitzes get out of debt, so their sick son can live like a human being, and so that several of their children can start shidduchim. It is what every Jewish parent wants for their child: The chance to experience the joy of creating their own family.

