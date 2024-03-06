זירת הפיגוע צילום: דוברות המשטרה

A 64-year-old man on Wednesday suffered injuries to his back after he was stabbed in Jerusalem's Neve Ya'akov neighborhood.

The stabber has escaped the scene.

Police forces arriving at the scene began searching for the suspect. Following the searches, the police located the 14-year-old terrorist, who was quickly arrested following a chase.

The incident is being investigated.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics provided the victim with medical treatment and evacuated him to Hadassah Mount Scopus Medical Center in light to moderate condition, and suffering from penetrative wounds.

MDA paramedic Akiva Pollack said, "The victim was standing at a bus stop, fully conscious and suffering stab wounds to his upper body. He told us that he was attacked by a passerby as he waited for a bus. We provided him with initial medical treatment and evacuated him to the hospital in light to moderate condition."

On Tuesday, one person was seriously wounded in a stabbing attack at the Yitzhar Junction in Samaria.

The IDF stated, "A short while ago, a terrorist carried out a stabbing attack at the Yitzhar Junction. IDF soldiers operating in the area killed the terrorist in response. The soldiers are continuing scans in the area."

credit: יואב דודקביץ/TPS

