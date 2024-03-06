Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, has called for Russians not to back Putin in the next elections.

The next Russian elections will be held on March 17th of this year. Many of the candidates have been disqualified by the Russian authorities.

Yulia has become among the most vocal critics of the Putin government after her husband died in prison.

His incarceration was considered political suppression by the vast majority of the world, and the circumstances of his death were not investigated by any party unconnected to the Kremlin.