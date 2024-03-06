The Lawfare Project (LP) yesterday (Tuesday) announced that it is launching an investigation into what it called "the Canadian Federal Government’s irresponsible funding of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA)". This comes in response to revelations that personnel at UNRWA were directly and indirectly involved in recruiting, training, funding, and supporting terrorism – including participating in the October 7th butchering of Jews and the kidnapping and hiding of hostages.

The Lawfare Project, together with its local counsel David Elmaleh of RE-LAW LLP, have formally directed statutory requests to Global Affairs Canada and the Privy Council’s Office seeking copies of, among other things, all documents related to the funding for UNRWA, all documents relating to the knowledge and information of Hamas’ influence in UNRWA activities, and copies of all correspondence regarding concerns that were previously raised.

“Organizations such as the Lawfare Project have been sounding the alarm for years on UNRWA’s corruption and terror support,” said Brooke Goldstein, Founder and Executive Director of The Lawfare Project. “If we uncover evidence that the Canadian federal government was aware of Hamas’ influence in the organization, yet decided to spend taxpayer funds in any event with knowledge that the funds could be used to support terror, we will explore any and all legal remedies at our disposal.”

Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper's Conservative government cut off Canadian funding for UNWRA in 2010, due to allegations that UNRWA was too closely tied to Hamas. However, funding resumed under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s federal Liberal government in 2016.

“These Freedom of Information requests serve an important function in our democratic society, by helping to hold the government to account, and assisting the public in understanding the inner workings and considerations that led taxpayer funds to be sent to UNRWA, an organization with employees that had a direct hand in spilling Jewish blood.” said David Elmaleh, Founding Partner at RE-LAW LLP.

"It has been known for years that UNRWA has led the charge in indoctrinating children in its schools to passionately hate Jews and to support terror activities levelled against Israel. Its textbooks have glorified female terrorists as role models of female empowerment. Its educational materials call on students to “defend the motherland with blood.” Its teachers and employees publicly cheered and celebrated Hamas’ October 7th massacre," the Lawfare Project stated.