Kan reports that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has recently begun speaking of smartphones as an enemy in Lebanon.

“Israel no longer needs collaborators,” he declared in a recent speech. “It’s surveillance devices are in your pockets. If you are looking for the Israeli agent, look at the phone in your hands and those of your wives and children.”

“Mobile phones are no ordinary agent either,” Nasrallah warned. “They are deadly agents capable of giving detailed and precise information.”

As a result of his speech, as well as social media videos circulated in Lebanon claiming to show how people using mobile phones are found and killed by the IAF, there has been a sharp increase in the demand for non-smartphones in Lebanon.