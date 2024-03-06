תיעוד התקיפה מהאוויר דובר צה"ל

IDF fighter jets struck two terrorists who participated in the October 7th Massacre in the Israeli community of Nir Yitzhak, as well as two platoon commanders and a cell commander in Hamas’ Nukhba forces.

In Beit Hanoun, two terrorists who fled to a military compound were eliminated by an IDF fighter jet directed by soldiers.

In central Khan Yunis, approximately 20 terrorists were killed over the past day. 15 of the terrorists were eliminated in one strike, as part of a sniper ambush initiated by IDF troops. In another coordinated strike between IDF units, terrorist infrastructure used to fire at IDF troops was struck. Secondary explosions at the site were identified, indicating that a large number of weapons were stored in the compound.

In the Hamad area in Khan Yunis, a number of terrorists were identified and eliminated, including in a helicopter strike. AK-47 rifles and ammunition were amongst the large quantity of weapons located and seized during searches in the Hamad area.