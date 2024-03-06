The haredi parties have set preconditions for the legislation of a Draft Law, insisting that even after the law passes, each young man should be able to choose whether to remain in yeshiva or not, Israel Hayom reported.

According to the report, the haredi parties are insisting that neither the IDF nor any other body be able to decide who remains in yeshiva and who does not.

The report added that the haredi parties oppose the Draft Law put forward by Minister Benny Gantz (National Unity), according to which an enlistment manager would decide who serves and in which program, even if there is an option for civilian service adapted to haredi society.

It was also reported that the principle held by most MKs and the various factions of the haredi parties is that each young man who wishes to learn Torah should be able to do so. From the perspective of the haredi parties, negating the right of a haredi man to continue learning Torah in yeshiva is essentially the cancellation of the idea of the yeshiva world.

Coalition members are also discussing putting forward a law which includes aggressive enlistment goals for those haredim who are not learning in yeshivas - and there are quite a number of such men. It is estimated that in the coming month, a legislative timeline will be presented for a Draft Law with goals for enlistment, which according to coalition sources is likely to be approved by the Attorney General, in light of the conditional order issued by the Supreme Court demanding that the government explain, by the end of March, why it should not begin drafting haredim and why the State needs to fund yeshivas if there is no Draft Law.

The coalition parties are also not concerned about Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's statement that he will only advance a Draft Law which Gantz also agrees to support.