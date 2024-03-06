Minister Benny Gantz met on Tuesday, during his visit to Washington, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Following the meeting, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement that Blinken “reaffirmed the US commitment to Israel’s right to ensure the October 7 terrorist attacks can never be repeated. “

“The Secretary underscored the importance of reaching an agreement to achieve the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas, which would lead to a temporary ceasefire and allow additional humanitarian assistance to enter Gaza. The Secretary emphasized that even as talks to reach such an agreement proceed, Israel must take urgent steps to expand the delivery and distribution of humanitarian aid, including by opening additional crossings,” said Miller.

Blinken also “underscored the need for a credible and implementable humanitarian plan prior to any major military operation in Rafah, given the risks to civilians. Secretary Blinken stressed that the United States supports steps to advance enduring peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians alike,” the statement concluded.

Gantz concluded his diplomatic visit to the US on Tuesday, after his meetings with Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Senate Majority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Gantz is currently making his way to Britain for a one-day diplomatic visit, after which he will return to Israel.

On Monday, he met with Vice President Kamala Harris, who told him that there is a need for a credible and implementable humanitarian plan prior to contemplating any major military operation in Rafah.

Israel Hayom reported that Gantz told Biden administration officials during his meetings in Washington that despite the difficulties and the pressures, Israel will decimate Hamas' leadership in Rafah, as part of the goals of the war.

Among other things, Gantz told National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan that "ending the war without clearing out Rafah is like sending a firefighter to extinguish 80% of the fire," the report said.

A diplomatic source told Israel Hayom that there are deep differences between the perspective of the US government and that of most Israelis; in his visit, Gantz managed to close some of these gaps and present Israel's viewpoint.