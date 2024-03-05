In the discussion that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held this evening (Tuesday) with senior security officials regarding the restrictions on the Temple Mount in the month of Ramadan, it was determined that during the first week of Ramadan, next week, Muslim worshipers will be allowed to enter the Temple Mount, in numbers similar to those in previous years.

It was also decided that there would be a situational assessment of the security situation every week in which further measures, if necessary, would be considered.

Netanyahu said at the start of the meeting, "Israel's policy has always been and always will be to maintain the freedom of worship for all religions. This is, of course, how we also behaved during the Ramadan holiday, and this is how we will behave now as well."

He added, "We will do everything to preserve the freedom of worship on the Temple Mount, while appropriately maintaining security and safety needs, and we will allow the Muslim public to celebrate the holiday."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, a proponent of imposing restrictions on access to the Temple Mount during Ramadan in light of the war against Hamas and attempts by Hamas and Iran to incite terrorist attacks during Ramadan, condemned the decision,

"The decision to allow pilgrimage to the Temple Mount in Ramadan, similar to previous years, and contrary to the position of the police and my position, shows that Prime Minister Netanyahu and the small cabinet think that nothing happened on October 7th. This decision endangers the citizens of Israel and may allow a picture of victory for Hamas," said Ben-Gvir.