US President Joe Biden said today (Tuesday) that an agreement on a new hostage deal is "in Hamas' hands."

“The hostage deal is in the hands of Hamas right now," Biden told reporters while boarding Air Force One. The Israelis have been cooperating. There's an offer out there that's rational. We’ll know in a couple of days if it’s going to happen."

He stated that a ceasefire was necessary now because if the war continued into Ramadan, which begins next week, the result would be "very, very dangerous."

When asked about efforts to get more humanitarian aid into Gaza, he replied. “I’m working with them [the Israelis] very hard… We must get more aid into Gaza. There’s no excuses. None.”

The President added that his relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is "like it’s always been."