Professor Anne Bayefsky, the Director of the Touro Institute on Human Rights and the Holocaust and President of Human Rights Voices, spoke to Arutz Sheva - Israel National News about the release of the United Nations report stating that there are "reasonable grounds" to believe that Hamas committed mass acts of rape and sexual violence on October 7.

According to Prof. Bayefsky, the report will not change the UN's behavior in which it has consistently sided with Hamas over Israel since the October 7 massacre.

"Here is what the United Nations has not done in response to the mass brutalization of Israeli women by Hamas - on October 7th and every day since. It amounts to grotesque antisemitism," she said, noting how a wide range of UN agencies and organs that should have been expected to condemn Hamas' atrocities have not done so in the last five months since the massacre.

She noted that "the Security Council has never specifically condemned Hamas, in fact for anything at all.

In addition, "the General Assembly has adopted no resolutions condemning Hamas for its atrocities. (On the contrary, since October 7th the General Assembly has adopted 15 resolutions condemning Israel.)"

Furthermore, "the UN Human Rights Council has convened no special or urgent session on sexual violence against Israeli women. (But they had no trouble convening a special session after the death of 10 radicals on a flotilla that threatened to create a terrorist weapons depot on the Gaza coast.)"

"The World Health Organization (WHO) in December 2023 held its first ever country-specific special session of its Executive Board "on the health situation in the occupied Palestinian territory," not on the health situation of the thousands of Israelis maimed, violated, and traumatized by the October 7 terror attacks.

"UN Women - the central hub of all UN staff dedicated to women's rights - was dead silent for more than two months about the hideous rapes and sexual torture perpetrated against Israeli women and girls despite the widespread proof, including from Hamas's own "videographers." Even then, UN Women could only manage to call for the "accounts" of gender-based violence to be "investigated." In contrast, on March 1, 2024, UN Women called Israel's war of self-defense a "war on women."

Lastly, Prof. Bayefsky noted that "the UN's top women's rights body, the Commission on the Status of Women, will hold its annual meeting in March. One outcome is guaranteed: It will adopt no resolution condemning Hamas's grotesque treatment of Israeli women or girls, despite the fact that it and its parent body, the UN Economic and Social Council, have condemned Israel for allegedly violating women's rights every year for over two decades."