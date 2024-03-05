Adv. Tzilit Jacobson, CEO of Bat Melech, participated in the 'Women's Day' event at the Knesset dedicated to the hostages in Gaza.

"This day is extra difficult this year. We are in the middle of a challenging and painful period, we need many prayers. Normally, these days are filled with sounding voices for many, many women whose voices are not heard and silenced because of the violence they suffer at home. Today, the Knesset chose to sound the voices of women and girls who are being held in dark places. They are being harmed there and we express our support, we embrace them and raise our voice from here," says Jacobson in an interview with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News.

Jacobson claims that it is extremely important to raise the voice of these women, who are in the hands of Hamas. "This is excruciatingly painful and we have been talking about it since the beginning of the war. We know, the evidence is there, and unfortunately these are injuries that happened and are still happening to women there. Everyone needs to wake up and we will continue to raise their voices wherever possible in Israel and around the world. We demand 'no more, we cannot allow this to happen' and we be a voice for them - until they return to us."

Jacobson says that the war has caused an increase in cases of violence against women. "In times when there is stress, uncertainty, fear and an unstable situation, there is an escalation in relationships in which the dynamics were already unhealthy and violent. We see a significant increase in calls to the emergency lines and shelters in all the organizations that deal with women’s issues."

Jacobson believes that there are women who, because of the general situation, are afraid to complain. "When we are all living in such great fear and in a complex reality that affects each and every one of us, many women are living in their homes in very abusive relationships and they say to themselves, 'Everyone is busy with such big things, who will take notice of me'. This is not true. Domestic violence does not disappear even when big things are happening outside. Even now we need to be there, also for those who are living in a violent relationship at home, and reach out to them."