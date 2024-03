תיעוד: מטוס קרב יירט כטב"ם שחצה מסוריה לשטח ישראל צילום: דובר צה"ל

In the early hours of the morning (Tuesday), a UAV was identified by the IAF’s control and detection systems crossing from Syria into Israel.

An alert was activated in the Home Front Command App in open areas in northern Israel.

An F-15 fighter jet successfully intercepted the hostile UAV.