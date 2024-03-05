News presenter Yinon Magal started singing during a Tuesday broadcast on Radio 103FM amid reports about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's health.

Magal sang, "Bibi is still alive. Tough luck for all the leftists who hate him, because we are a strong nation and we will continue to be here, because we love the Land of Israel, and whoever doesn't will go quickly to hell."

The Prime Minister's Office reported on Monday night that the PM was examined by his personal doctor who reported that he is in good health. "We reject outright fake news regarding Prime Minister Netanyahu," the Prime Minister's Office said amid rumors that he is not well.

According to the announcement "Prime Minister Netanyahu has contracted a seasonal flu that has infected a large number of his Office’s employees."

We were later informed by the Prime Minister’s Office that "Prime Minister Netanyahu has been examined by his doctor, Dr. Zvi Herman Berkovitz, and results showed that the Prime Minister is in good condition. He continues to make decisions, hold consultations, lead the war and manage all state affairs."