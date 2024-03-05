The IDF’s LOTAR Counter-Terrorism Unit is carrying out special and targeted missions in the heart of the densely built areas of Khan Yunis. This includes raiding the Hamas terrorist organization’s hideouts and military strongholds in various residential areas.

Following intelligence indications, the forces searched several Hamas infrastructures and located a weapons storage facility established by Hamas near a school that serves as a shelter for displaced civilians. The storage facility contained dozens of weapons, ammunition, rocket warheads, mortars, grenades and military equipment.

The forces located another weapons storage facility in the heart of a residential area, where they also seized dozens of rocket warheads, cartridges and ammunition. Some of the munitions were concealed in sacks and in hiding pits.

מפקד פלוגת לוחמים ביחידה ללוחמה בטרור, סרן ר׳ במחסן אמל"ח צמוד לבית ספר דובר צה"ל

סרן ר' במחסן אמל"ח שאותר בלב שכונה אזרחית צילום: דובר צה"ל

האמל"ח ש אותר צילום: דובר צה"ל