One person was wounded in a terrorist stabbing attack at the Yitzhar Junction in Samaria this afternoon (Tuesday). The attacker was neutralized.

The victim was moderately wounded. A Magen David Adom (MDA) team is providing medical assistance at the scene.

The IDF stated, "A short while ago, a terrorist carried out a stabbing attack at the Yitzhar Junction. IDF soldiers operating in the area killed the terrorist in response. The soldiers are continuing scans in the area."

Today's stabbing attack comes a week after two civilians, including a minor, were murdered in a terrorist shooting attack at a gas station at the entrance to Eli in the Binyamin region.