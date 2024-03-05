During the current operation in the Gaza Strip, the IDF found a document in which Hamas admits to the failed rocket fire by the Islamic Jihad during Operation Breaking Dawn.

The document, revealed by IDF spokesman in Arabic, Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee, was written by Hamas in 2022 and criticized the Jihad spokesperson system.

At the end of the report, its authors, who are connected to Hamas military intelligence, point out the need to work with Islamic Jihad spokespeople to ensure that the materials do not include direct or implied criticism of Hamas.

The document also stated that Al Jazeera reporter Tamer Al-Mishaal should be contacted, to ensure that he would contact Hamas for approval before broadcasting any material he received from the Jihad.

The report mentioned Hamas's demand to ensure that the Islamic Jihad does not overuse its missile capabilities after several of its launches fell on Gaza soil, causing the deaths of Palestinian civilians.