Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant met Tuesday with Senior Advisor to President Biden Amos Hochstein, at the Ministry of Defense Headquarters in Tel Aviv.

The parties discussed the ongoing threat posed by Hezbollah and the need to change the security situation in the arena in order to safely return Israel’s displaced communities to their homes in the north.

In this regard, Minister Gallant expressed the defense establishment’s commitment to the ongoing process led by Mr. Hochstein to reach understandings, yet emphasized that Hezbollah’s aggression is dragging the parties to a dangerous escalation.

Minister Gallant expressed his appreciation to Advisor Hochstein for his leadership and for the US Administration’s ongoing efforts to address security challenges in the northern arena.

On Monday morning, Patnibin Maxwell, a thirty-one-year-old foreign worker from the Kerala region of India, was killed by an antitank missile fired at northern Israel.

Seven others were injured in the attack.