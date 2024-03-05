Iran has executed more people in the past year than in any year since 2015, according to international human rights organizations.

This is the second time in two decades in which Iran has executed more than 800 people in a year.

According to the data, Iran executed 834 people in the past year, 43 more than in 2022.

The organizations that compiled the report claim that the increased rate of executions is an attempt to intimidate the population following the protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, who died in the custody of the Guidance Patrol, the religious morality police of Iran's government.

The executions were mainly due to accusations of drug use. A full 471 people were executed for drug use, 18 times as many as 2020.

Most hangings are carried out inside prisons. The organizations claim that some hangings were carried out in public areas.

At least 22 women have been hanged, and the organizations learn that Iran is likely to execute 15 more for murdering their husbands due to abuse and domestic violence.

The authors of the report stated that they are concerned about the lack of international response due to the focus on the war in Gaza, which is encouraging Iran to continue increasing executions.