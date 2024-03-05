תיעוד מפיצוץ המנהרה דובר צה"ל

The largest Hamas terror tunnel discovered in northern Gaza, which had multiple branches and was dug from the northern Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory, was recently destroyed by the IDF.

The route did not cross into Israeli territory.

The IDF first discovered the tunnel on December 16, 2023, and since then has been engaged in studying and dismantling it.

פעילות כוחות צה״ל לסיכול המנהרה דובר צה"ל

In December, the IDF published footage of Muhammad Sinwar, brother of Hamas leader Yahya SInwar, traveling in a vehicle in the tunnel.

The tunnel itself is a project which Muhammad Sinwar himself led, and was personally responsible for.

תיעוד: אחיו של סינוואר נוסע במנהרת הטרור שנחשפה דובר צה"ל

This massive tunnel system splits into branches of tunnels and spans well over four kilometers (2.5 miles), reaching only 400 meters (1,310 feet) from the Erez crossing.