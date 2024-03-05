Fiamma Nirensteinwas a member of the Italian Parliament (2008-13), where she served as vice president of the Committee on Foreign Affairs in the Chamber of Deputies.

(JNS) Let’s stop talking nonsense. Yes, Israel was slow to respond to the blood libel that it massacred Gaza civilians who mobbed an aid shipment. Nonetheless, the truth came out.

The real massacre was the massacre of truth. The headlines spewing the lies were everywhere, declaring that Israel had wantonly fired on the mob. It was the old and cliched campaign to delegitimize Israel, incite hatred of the Jewish state, and promote the fashionable antisemitism now gripping the world.

Media outlets around the world showed they had not learned their lesson from the Al Ahli Hospital lie that falsely accused Israel of deliberately bombing a Gaza hospital, killing hundreds. We all now know that Islamic Jihad was responsible and only a few dozen were killed. Were apologies for these lies forthcoming? Of course not.

Ironically, there is no party capable of acting with humanity towards the people of Gaza except Israel. Certainly, Hamas will not, as it wants as many civilian casualties as possible to further its public relations campaign.

Why, then, are there no calls for Hamas to surrender, which would end the war immediately? It is always Israel that must stop fighting. It is an organization whose sole purpose is to slaughter innocents that must be saved. An organization that since 2005 has turned Gaza into a terror fortress, riven with tunnels and Iranian weapons. An organization that has indoctrinated a generation of children in genocidal antisemitism and teaches them to murder Jews.

Apparently, the world thinks that Israel must consent to remain prey for the world’s worst predator, as bad as ISIS and Al-Qaeda. Israel’s border regions must remain empty of those who have escaped the clutches of the genocidal terrorists of Hamas and Hezbollah.

At the same time, Hamas’s leaders hide in tunnels while their human shields die.

But we must ask:

Where are you, poor citizens of Gaza? Where are you who just the other day saw Hamas terrorists steal the food the world has given you, trample and shoot you, crush you with trucks and prompt Israeli soldiers to fire in self-defense when they saw the onrush of the mob?

You know where the hostages are hidden.

You know where the weapons caches are. You know everything.

So, show us there is a non-Nazified Gaza somewhere.

Unfortunately, there is currently no trace of one. Instead, we see the civilians who joined the Oct. 7 monsters, school teachers who held hostages in their homes, thieves and rapists among the people. You can redeem yourselves, however, if you denounce the fiends and hand them over to face justice.

This is essential because this war can only end with the destruction or surrender of Hamas and the return of the hostages. Whatever the media or world leaders might like to think, Israelis are united on this as on no other issue. There is no right or left. Israelis know this is a war of necessity, of good against evil. They know it is senseless to imagine that the war can end with the survival of monsters who behead newborns, who rape, kill, and dismember with glee and have pledged to continue doing so.

If you, non-Nazified citizens of Gaza—if you can be found—tell us where the hostages are and where Yahya Sinwar and the other terrorist leaders are hiding, we will know that a new non-radicalized leadership is possible. That is the only way that Palestinian Arabs can be part of ruling Gaza.