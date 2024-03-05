Israeli President Isaac Herzog responded to the United Nations (UN) report on Hamas' sexual crimes against Israeli women.

"The report issued by UN Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict, Pramila Patten, and her team is of immense importance," Herzog wrote on X. "It substantiates with moral clarity and integrity the systematic, premeditated, and ongoing sexual crimes committed by Hamas terrorists against Israeli women."

"Hamas and its allies are trying to discredit the report, to escape from this horrific shame. They will not succeed as the testimonies are shocking indeed. Therefore, now the world must react strongly by condemning and punishing Hamas.

"We must all continue our relentless efforts to bring all the hostages home to their families. As we can learn from the report they are constantly under clear and present danger."

On Monday, the United Nations released its report on the evidence of mass rape committed on October 7, concluding that there is “reasonable grounds to believe” that Hamas terrorists committed acts of rape and mass rape ad other forms of sexual violence during the massacre in southern Israel.

The report notes that there is strong evidence that the hostages kidnapped by Hamas were subjected to sexual violence and that such violence may be continuing against the 134 hostages who are still being held captive in Gaza.