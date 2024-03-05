MK Avigdor Liberman, chairman of the Yisrael Beytenu party, slammed United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres for refusing to gather the Security Council to discuss the report on the "Hamas monsters'" sexual violence against Jews on October 7.

"This is clear proof that he is a hypocritical and antisemitic person," Liberman said.

"I call on the Foreign Minster to declare António Guterres a persona non grata and summon the envoy for Middle East matters for a reprimand."

Liberman added, "In addition, we must immediately announce a cessation of all connections with UNRWA and a prohibition against its operations within Judea, Samaria, and Gaza."

On Monday, the United Nations released its report on the evidence of mass rape committed on October 7, concluding that there is “reasonable grounds to believe” that Hamas terrorists committed acts of rape and mass rape ad other forms of sexual violence during the massacre in southern Israel.

The report notes that there is strong evidence that the hostages kidnapped by Hamas were subjected to sexual violence and that such violence may be continuing against the 134 hostages who are still being held captive in Gaza.