The IDF has experienced a worrying trend of soldiers leaving its ranks, at a time when efforts are being made to grow them as much as possible.

The trend is most noticeable among the career and conscript units, who claim that they are not receiving equal appreciation to reservists.

According to Israel Hayom, although there is not yet a clear trend of actual departures, this discontent has become a frequent point of conversation among multiple different units and corps.

Of particular concern is the Intelligence Corps, where there is a widespread feeling of responsibility for the October 7th massacre. IDF officials fear mass resignations from the corps, leading to a severe dearth of manpower in a corps that had been struggling to find suitable soldiers before the war as well.

The effects of the war have also impacted the families of conscripts or career soldiers more than reservists. Several families of career soldiers claimed that where reservists receive extensive financial and emotional support, their families received no benefits at all from state initiatives, employers, or the wave of public goodwill that has been directed towards reservists. There have even been reports of increased rates of divorce among career soldiers.

The IDF spokesman’s office stated: "The IDF's power is based on the quality of its soldiers. The IDF values and appreciates the operations of career soldiers in routine and emergency situations, and especially during wartime, in which they have displayed professionalism and capability of command that has led the IDF to operational achievements and successes. The IDF works to provide fair and sensible compensation to its soldiers to keep the best and most suitable soldiers among its ranks. It will continue to work to improve the support network available to each individual and their families, as well as building an adjusted program for service and development, solutions for housing and salary, professional placement, various other incentives, and more."