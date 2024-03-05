An IDF fighter jet on Tuesday morning intercepted an unmanned aerial vehicle that entered Israeli territory from Syria and was making its way towards the Golan Heights.

No injuries or damage were reported.

On Monday, at least ten missiles were fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory, setting off sirens in many towns in the Western Galilee.

Some of the missiles were intercepted by the Iron Dome system. There were no reports of injuries.

Residents in Nahariya and nearby kibbutzim reported power outages in the area, due to damage to a power cable by one of the missiles.

Meanwhile, the IDF struck targets in Lebanon in response to the launch of an anti-tank missile into the Margaliot area on Monday morning, as a result of which a foreign worker was killed and nine others were injured.